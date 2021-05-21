Movie Reviews: 'The Dry' And 'Dream Horse'

You’d be forgiven for assuming that a Gerard Butler vehicle about a humanity-threatening comet would naturally lean more towards Armageddon than Deep Impact, but it’s quite the contrary. Though covering well-marked and well-publicized territory, Ric Roman Waugh’s Greenland actually comes out the other end of the Hollywood machine feeling surprisingly fresh. In what can be regarded as a B-blockbuster masterstroke, writer Chris Sparling (2010’s Buried) threads spectacle setpieces sparingly, instead focusing on mass panic and family separation as the film’s core threats as opposed to the impending Extinction Level Event itself. In doing so, the nods to Deep Impact are there, but what Waugh manages to compose is ultimately something of more close proximity hyperrealism. In fact, many of Greenland’s peak moments of heightened tension take place not as fire rains down from the sky, but in the confines of gridlocked off-ramp traffic, or airfield holding facilities. If the central character’s plight is reduced to a case of needing to get from A to B to survive, there are all sorts of exploitable peril in being forced stationary, or indeed, forced backward.