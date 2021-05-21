newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie Reviews: 'The Dry' And 'Dream Horse'

By Beau Behan
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, a crime mystery thriller and a crowd-pleasing movie come to life on the big screen and streaming services. In "The Dry," Eric Bana stars as a revenant who returns to his hometown after a long absence of over two decades for the funeral of his close childhood friend. What unfolds is a whodunnit mystery surrounding his death.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genevieve O'reilly
Person
Eric Bana
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Owen Teale
Person
Damian Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Breeding#Horse Trainer#Movie Reviews#Movie Stars#Short Film#Film Adaptation#Starring In Drama#Australian#Irresistible Charm#Wistful Stories#Childhood Friend Luke#The Revenant#Unbridled Excitement#Long Buried Secrets#Races#Doldrums#Wales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Collette Joins Firth In HBO’s “The Staircase”

Oscar-nominated actress Toni Collette has signed on to star alongside Oscar winner Colin Firth in the eight-episode limited series “The Staircase” for HBO Max and Annapurna Television. Based on the true-crime docuseries sensation of the same name, along with various books and reports on the case, the film tells the...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New HBO Max crime drama casts Toni Collette to star opposite Colin Firth

Toni Collette is set to co-star with Colin Firth in The Staircase, a new crime drama from HBO Max. The limited series will explore the life of novelist Michael Peterson (played by Firth), his North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Collette) in 2001. The drama is based on the true crime documentary of the same name, which originally aired in 2004 and went on to inspire shows like Serial. Director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade revisited the story twice for updates on legal developments, and Netflix released The Staircase as a 13-episode series in 2018.
MoviesVice

Paul Mescal’s new movie is an Irish psychological thriller from A24

Connell and his gold chain fans rejoice! Normal People actor and short-shorts enthusiast Paul Mescal is set to star in a new psychodrama from production company du jour — and new beauty moguls — A24. The movie, God’s Creatures, will follow a mum (played by Chernobyl’s Emily Watson) and her son (played by Paul), in a dingy, forever-rainy fishing village in the west of Ireland. Trying to shield her son from the ominous secrets of the community, the family fight to stop the lies from tearing them apart.
Moviestucsonpost.com

Queen Of Sajjangarh movie review

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/Digpu): If you think that making an entire film is a cakewalk during the lockdown, then take a break for a moment and go watch Mahaveer Shringi's Queen Of Sajjangarh. It is definitely an eye-opener and motivation for all those filmmakers who cited lockdown as...
PetsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

'Dream Horse' resonates with warm sense of humor and heart

What’s in a name? For the plucky Welsh racehorse Dream Alliance, a lot. His mighty moniker reflects the big dreams of his unlikely owners, a syndicate of working-class folks from a tiny Welsh coal mining village. Based on a true story, “Dream Horse” depicts the amazing, unlikely tale of Jan Vokes (played here by Toni Collette), who rallies her community to pitch in a few pounds a week and make a go of it in the high-stakes, high-class world of racehorses. In the rousing, inspirational “Dream Horse,” one remarkable colt allows an entire community to find a connection with one another that seems long lost.
Public SafetyHollywood News

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Animalsmenslifedc.com

Dream Horse, an inspiring true story

Did the recent Preakness Stakes put the thrill of horse racing in your blood? Well, there’s still one more jewel in the run for the Triple Crown. Although Medina Spirit won’t be running and fans must wonder if Rombauer will take the victory, the Belmont Stakes will be no less exciting. But that race is still 2 weeks away. Don’t won’t to wait? Hold on to that racing spirit and check out the upcoming release of “Dream Horse,” starting Toni Collette and Damian Lewis.
MoviesHBO Watch

HBOWatch Movie Review: “Greenland”

You’d be forgiven for assuming that a Gerard Butler vehicle about a humanity-threatening comet would naturally lean more towards Armageddon than Deep Impact, but it’s quite the contrary. Though covering well-marked and well-publicized territory, Ric Roman Waugh’s Greenland actually comes out the other end of the Hollywood machine feeling surprisingly fresh. In what can be regarded as a B-blockbuster masterstroke, writer Chris Sparling (2010’s Buried) threads spectacle setpieces sparingly, instead focusing on mass panic and family separation as the film’s core threats as opposed to the impending Extinction Level Event itself. In doing so, the nods to Deep Impact are there, but what Waugh manages to compose is ultimately something of more close proximity hyperrealism. In fact, many of Greenland’s peak moments of heightened tension take place not as fire rains down from the sky, but in the confines of gridlocked off-ramp traffic, or airfield holding facilities. If the central character’s plight is reduced to a case of needing to get from A to B to survive, there are all sorts of exploitable peril in being forced stationary, or indeed, forced backward.
Animalshorsenetwork.com

Dream Horse: A Charming Tale of a Welsh Underdog, With Steeplechases

One of the most captivating aspects of Bleecker Street Media’s new film Dream Horse is that so much of the rags-to-riches story is true. Dream Alliance was a real racehorse, bred and raised on, as his breeder Jan Vokes put it, “a slag heap.” He is still owned by a group of Welsh villagers who saved a small amount every week to breed, train and eventually race the horse in some of the biggest steeplechase races in the United Kingdom.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘North Hollywood’

For those who appreciate coming of age films, this one’s for you. I can guess that every human being in the world has second guessed their career choice many times. This could be altered due to opinions from others, like friends or even family, and/or life experiences. Many of us can remember the moment where we knew what we wanted for ourselves and our future just to realize how much work was needed to progress and people we had to sacrifice to get to where we wanted. Luckily, director of Cherry Bomb the Documentary and the Illegal Civilization trilogy, Mikey Alfred, depicts these moments very well with North Hollywood.
WorldBoston Herald

Eric Bana wades into Australia-set mystery ‘The Dry’

It’s the extended Australian drought that gives “The Dry” its name. But this murder mystery is also coming up dry — as in empty — for Eric Bana’s Aaron Falk, a federal agent returning to his hometown after 20 years. Falk has come to attend the funeral of his childhood...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Dream Horse’ Review: ‘Seabiscuit’ Meets ‘The Full Monty’ in a Welsh Charmer Starring Toni Collette

About a lovable group of working-class stiffs and red-faced retirees in a former South Wales mining village who find new reason to get out of bed in the morning when they pool their resources and invest in breeding a thoroughbred, Euros Lyn’s “Dream Horse” is more than a little hackneyed for something based on such an amazing true story. And yet, the Rocky-like theatrics that dominate the home stretch — already familiar to anyone who remembers Louise Osmond’s equally winsome 2015 documentary on the subject, “Dark Horse” — are perhaps the least compelling aspect of a light matinee that can fray around the edges as it strains to thread the needle between “The Full Monty” and “Seabiscuit.” On the contrary, “Dream Horse” hits its stride off the track, where the paint-by-numbers drama of winning and losing takes a backseat to a more nuanced tale about the need to get back in the race.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

The Dry Review: Eric Bana Leads a Dark, Engaging Aussie Thriller

Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) wasn’t ever planning on coming back. Leaving wasn’t his choice, but at a certain point the present replaces the past. Hearing that his best friend from high school killed his wife and son before turning the gun on himself wasn’t therefore going to change his mind. If anything, knowing that truth and the fact that Luke was gone might have been the final nail as far as never returning at all. But that’s when the card came with a cryptic message more or less blackmailing Aaron into attending the funeral. It was sent by Luke’s father and stated that he knew they lied twenty years ago. What was the lie? We don’t yet know. Whatever it was, though, it worked. Aaron was heading home.
MoviesBoston Globe

Toni Collette has the reins well in hand in ‘Dream Horse’

For proof of how a gifted performer can lift a middling property to the next level, look no further than “Dream Horse,” a British racing drama arriving in theaters this week and on VOD June 11. The movie also makes a case for casting against type. In what may be the dowdiest, most plainspoken role of a mercurial career, Toni Collette plays Jan Vokes, a small-town Welsh grocery clerk who corralled 22 of her fellow villagers into buying a brood mare and raising a prize-winning racehorse. The film is based on a true story, and it’s awfully mild, but Collette gives it a humble yet passionate intensity that makes it stick to the ribs.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Movie review: ‘The Dry’ provides grounded, adult drama that is all too rare these days

They say “you can always go home again,” but that doesn’t mean it’s not complicated. This is the conundrum faced by Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) in the slow-burn Australian thriller “The Dry,” co-written and directed by Robert Connolly, based on the debut novel by Judith Harper. After massive box office success in Oz, “The Dry” rolls into U.S. theaters and rental sites, providing the kind of grounded, adult drama that is all too rare these days.
MoviesMorning Journal

Taylor Sheridan’s latest, ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead,’ not up to his level but still keeps you invested| Movie review

Since turning his attention from acting (“Veronica Mars” and “Sons of Anarchy”) to writing (“Sicario” and “Hell or High Water”) and directing (“Wind River”), Taylor Sheridan has made a real impact on the entertainment world through those border-line excellent films. Also the co-creator of the popular neo-Western series “Yellowstone,” Sheridan...