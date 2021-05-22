newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bring Me The News

Restaurant worker airlifted after suffering significant oil burns

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgLmJ_0a7bW2i900
Credit: Google

A young man in central Minnesota suffered significant oil burns to his body while working in a restaurant.

The accident was reported to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at The Landing Bar in Avon Township (west of St. Cloud).

Once at the restaurant, first responders requested a medical helicopter due to the severity of the oil burns on the 21-year-old's back and arms.

The worker was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where his current condition is unknown.

According to the sheriff's office, the young man was "attempting to relieve pressure on a commercial piece of kitchen equipment when it spilled cooking oil," causing significant burns to his body.

No further information has been provided.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Oil#Medical Helicopter#Central Minnesota#Kitchen Equipment#Accident#Medical Equipment#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Man#Restaurant#Avon Township#West#Landing Bar#St Cloud#Robbinsdale
Related
Posted by
Bring Me The News

East Bethel man missing after going for bike ride

A missing man who was last seen riding his bike is the subject of a missing person report. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for 50-year-old Bobby James Harrington, of East Bethel, who was last seen leaving his home around 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, on his bicycle.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Bemidji police asking for help finding at least 4 missing teens

Authorities in Bemidji are searching for four missing teens, all of whom disappeared in the last week. The missing kids, who range in age from 15 to 17, were identified in four separate posts on the Bemidji Police Department's Facebook page. The first to be announced, 15-year-old Justyce Quaderer, was...
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Multiple shootings reported during violent night in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police reported multiple shootings Friday night through Saturday morning, including a mass shooting downtown that killed two people and injured eight. The downtown shooting occurred early Saturday outside Monarch Night Club on the 300 block of North 1st Avenue. In total, the Minneapolis Police Department reported five shootings Friday...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

2 killed, 8 injured in downtown Minneapolis mass shooting

Two people were killed and eight others wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says an officer working near the area of the 300 block of North 1st Avenue for bar close heard a gunshot at 1:59 a.m. The officer ran towards the sound and found "an exceptionally chaotic scene."
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Hatchet attack at western Wisconsin home known for drugs, homicide

Authorities drew their guns and ordered a man with a hatchet to stop attacking people inside a known drug house in western Wisconsin on Wednesday. According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, members of a drug task force were driving by a residence in Dunn township when they saw a man grab a hatchet from a vehicle and "run towards other subjects in the residence with the hatchet overhead in a threatening manner."
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Annandale man charged with murder in 18-year-old's overdose

An Annandale man is charged with murder in the overdose death of an 18-year-old man earlier this year. Zachary Wolf, 24, was charged Wednesday with one count of third-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County. He's accused of facilitating the purchase of heroin that ultimately caused...
Stearns County, MNlptv.org

Single Car Rollover in Stearns County

On May 16, 2021 at approximately 1:36 p.m., a Stearns County Deputy located a crash on County Road 8, north of Hubert Lane in Rockville Township. The deputy observed a vehicle in the ditch that appeared to have rolled once and landed on its wheels at the edge of the field. The driver, Kimberly Ann Fennema, 25, of Cold Spring and her juvenile passenger were outside of the vehicle when the deputy arrived and had no apparent injuries.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Stearns County, MNknsiradio.com

Woman, Child Uninjured After Rollover Crash

(KNSI) – A 25-year-old woman and a child are OK after a rollover crash Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle in the ditch about 1:35 p.m. on County Road 8, north of Hubert Lane in Rockville Township. The deputy said the car appeared to have rolled over and landed on its wheels at the edge of a field.