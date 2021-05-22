Restaurant worker airlifted after suffering significant oil burns

Credit: Google

A young man in central Minnesota suffered significant oil burns to his body while working in a restaurant.

The accident was reported to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at The Landing Bar in Avon Township (west of St. Cloud).

Once at the restaurant, first responders requested a medical helicopter due to the severity of the oil burns on the 21-year-old's back and arms.

The worker was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where his current condition is unknown.

According to the sheriff's office, the young man was "attempting to relieve pressure on a commercial piece of kitchen equipment when it spilled cooking oil," causing significant burns to his body.

No further information has been provided.