MILWAUKEE — The Bucks took Game 1 of their playoff series against Miami with a 109-107 overtime victory over the Heat Saturday afternoon at Fiserv Forum. In a game where the Bucks missed 13 free throws and hit just five of 31 three-point attempts, they found a way to win. Former Marquette star Jimmy Butler was just four of 22 from the field for Miami but sent the game to overtime with a basket in the final seconds of regulation.