Schuylkill County sheriff candidate to drop from race
The Republican nominee for Schuylkill County sheriff will withdraw from the race after being accused of preying on “young girls,” an accusation he strongly denies. Douglas Litwhiler, 36, of Ringtown, said the Facebook page called “Schuylkill County Sheriff Candidate Doug Litwhiler likes young girls” is “anonymous and fake to destroy me.” But because his family and friends are “getting threatened for it,” he said he’ll step away from the race after the votes from Tuesday’s primary are certified.www.standardspeaker.com