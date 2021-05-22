newsbreak-logo
From war room to panic room: Trevor Lawrence sent Jaguars to voicemail three times during NFL draft

St. Augustine Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Trevor Lawrence was the presumed first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he still had those in the Jacksonville Jaguars front office on the edge of their seat after he did not pick up his phone while on the clock. In their YouTube series, "The Hunt," the...

www.staugustine.com
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Plan For Travis Etienne

During their time together at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne always lined up in the backfield together. However, during their first minicamp together with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lawrence must have found it a little odd to look out wide and see Etienne standing there. The rookie running back is getting some work at wide receiver at the behest of head coach Urban Meyer.
NFLchatsports.com

Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence make Bengals vs Jaguars must-watch game

Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers talks with Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals‘ one primetime game for the 2021 season takes place against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. This game appeared at No. 1 on Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports’ list of the most under-the-radar games on the 2021 schedule.
NFLNBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence is expected to do limited work at Jaguars minicamp

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s new teammate Josh Allen expects him to light up the scoreboard for the Jaguars, but his first steps for the franchise are going to be small ones. Lawrence had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder in February and reports on his rehab...
NFLBoston Globe

Jaguars warned not to touch No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence as rookie minicamp kicks off

Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches. By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills.
NFLchatsports.com

Lawrence already feeling at home in Jacksonville

It has only been a couple of weeks since Trevor Lawrence was taken as the first overall pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaquars took to Twitter with a special video package on the former Tiger. "It already feels like home." Two weeks ago, we welcomed...
NFL247Sports

Trevor Lawrence injury update ahead of Jaguars' rookie mini-camp

Trevor Lawrence is gearing up for his first throws as an NFL quarterback very soon with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the franchise is taking every precaution necessary to ensure he's ready to rock in September when the games actually count. "Trevor Lawrence had surgery on his other shoulder, labrum surgery,...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL Week 1 picks, odds, spread for every game: Trevor Lawrence wins his first Jaguars game with ease

The 2021 NFL schedule is officially here, which means so are Week 1 lines. Some may think it's ridiculous to start putting money down on games four months away. Even I used to be one of those ignorant gamblers. But the truth is there is value to be found in the lines that were posted on Wednesday. The first week of the NFL season is always fun, because you don't have much to go off of. This means you could potentially have a read on a team or matchup that maybe Vegas hasn't realized yet. I went 4-1 on my top five too-early picks last year. Below, you'll find what I'm putting money on this year.
NFL247Sports

Josh Allen comments on the arrival of Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars

The 2021 NFL season will mark a new era in Jacksonville Jaguars football. This year will be the first with new head coach Urban Meyer and will feature the debut of No. 1 overall pick and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. For third-year defensive end Josh Allen, the change is welcomed....
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Tennessee Titans Schedule: Ranking Every Opponent By Difficulty

At least, Titans fans will not have to wait too long to get a taste of the Titans/Colts rivalry. Last season, the two-division matchups were completed in 18 days. Each team winning on the other’s home field. Both games were highly competitive and this year’s contests should be no different. The season series has been split over the last two seasons, but the Colts did sweep the Titans in 2018.
NFLThe Decatur Daily

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has...
NFLNBC Sports

Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence on a 30-40 passes per day pitch count

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to rehab from offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He’s progressing well, and his NFL team is making sure he doesn’t overdo it. Lawrence explained to reporters during Saturday’s rookie minicamp that he’s on a pitch count when it comes to his daily throwing. “I really...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Trevor Lawrence shares reaction after first Jaguars practice

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and 2021 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence is already hard at work. The team’s rookie minicamp began on Saturday, and the former Clemson star hit the field. Lawrence is back on the field for the first time since undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: What Jaguars Are Planning For Trevor Lawrence

When Week 1 rolls around, all indications are that Trevor Lawrence will be under center for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The No. 1 pick is currently recovering offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, which puts a slight delay in his offseason. Luckily, indications are good that Lawrence is...
NFLsportstalkflorida.com

Lawrence versus Wilson and the 7 Most Interesting QB Battles this NFL Season

The NFL just released its long-awaited schedule and even if football is still over three months away, it already feels back!. With an extra game added, we’ve got even more football to watch including a dizzying amount of fun quarterback matchups including a Week 16 meeting between the top two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.