Whitehouse, TX

Volleball: Whitehouse's Aja Williams signs with Jarvis

By Brandon Ogden bogden@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITEHOUSE — Aja Williams won’t have to travel very far to continue her volleyball career. The standout middle blocker at Whitehouse High School has signed to play for Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins. “It’s pretty close to home, and I didn’t want to leave my family and friends and go...

tylerpaper.com
