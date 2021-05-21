newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York City Breaks Ground On Project Protecting Lower Manhattan From Climate Change

By REUTERS
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Superstorm Sandy flooded lower Manhattan in 2012 with nearly 5 feet (1.5 m) of water, swamping the city’s subway and destroying homes and businesses. The storm and its aftermath were a wake-up call that New York City was not immune from the more severe storms and rising sea levels caused by climate change.

www.blackenterprise.com
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Lower Manhattan#Housing Construction#Climate Protection#Reuters#Dense Infrastructure#Construction Workers#Rising Water#Public Housing#East River Park#Rising Sea Levels#Flood Protection#Flood Walls#Trees#Cutting#Subway#Superstorm Sandy#Coastline#Businesses#East Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Country
Netherlands
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

NYPD Eliminates Application Fee Which Leads to a Spike in Black Applicants

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has a long history of being accused of treating Black people, as well as other minorities in New York unfairly, which causes tensions. Although there are some in the community who want to be part of the change in the culture of the NYPD, the entrance fee can be a hindrance toward that goal. But, there seems to be a change in the air, according to the police commissioner.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYthelodownny.com

Lower East Side Links

–Inside the, “Destroy-It-to-Save-It” Plan for East River Park. A lengthy piece originally published in New York Magazine about the controversial resiliency scheme along the East River. [Curbed]. –The team behind a plan for a floating pool in the East River, near Pier 35, announces it finally has city approval. [6sqft]
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Editor’s note: Battling the old guard

That quote may sound like it came from a progressive politician in Albany, but it actually came from a real estate broker in Manhattan. One of our main stories this month looks at the lingering specter of discrimination in New York City co-ops. We interviewed more than 40 brokers, lawyers,...
New York City, NYRepublic

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
Brooklyn, NYnewyorkled.com

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 2021 Event Season Is ON!

That which appears on this page comes courtesy of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s latest newsletter:. BROOKLYN, May 17, 2021 — Every year, Brooklyn Bridge Park welcomes over 5 million visitors, with thousands coming to enjoy Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s free, public programs in the Park. After a challenging 2020, Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP) and Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) are excited to announce the launch of a rich season of programming. Without ever having to leave New York City, visitors and locals alike can take part in an enriching season of arts and culture, fitness, recreation, environmental education, and volunteer opportunities from May to October — watch music and dance performers rehearse under the Manhattan skyline at the Conservancy’s Open Studios Residency, move to an outdoor Waterfront Workout with a top-tier fitness instructor, listen to a sunset reading with a favorite poet at Books Beneath the Bridge, launch for a kayaking excursion onto the East River, and more.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYGothamist.com

NYC Restaurants To Albany: Keep Lax Liquor Laws Post Pandemic

This week marks the end of the midnight curfew on outdoor dining and indoor capacity restrictions for city restaurants. But with the closing of countless bars and restaurants since the COVID-19 pandemic began and declining revenues among those that survived, the city’s hospitality association is now calling on state lawmakers to allow faster, temporary liquor licenses to promote the industry's economic rebound.
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Paramount unveils new look for 60 Wall

Paramount Group, Inc. has announced plans for an extensive repositioning of 60 Wall Street’s base and interiors, including its lobby and public atrium. With construction set to begin in summer of 2022, the postmodern building’s revitalization includes a transformative opening up of the facade, new triple height windows, the addition of a skylight to cast natural light into the atrium, and the installation of the largest indoor green wall in North America.
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

City takes next step towards rezoning Soho

City Planning Commission (CPC) Chair Marisa Lago today announced the start of public review for the SoHo/NoHo Neighborhood Plan, the first overhaul of local zoning regulations since these communities served as a manufacturing hub half a century ago. Despite local opposition to the rezoning, Lago asserted in a press release,...
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...