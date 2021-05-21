newsbreak-logo
Beal, Westbrook Lead Wizards Past Pacers 142-115 for East 8 Seed

 6 days ago

Bar because I was looking forward to taking in the intense India action they win or go home matchup between the Wizards and Pacers. 1 42 1 15 Wizards eliminate the Pacers. By the way, the Pacers beat beat the Hornets by 30 and now the Wizards beat the Pacers when we are trained the sororities and there's a 60 point differential. I don't know Russell Westbrook 18 points. 15 rebounds on Lee eight assists so clearly off his game. That's work, but They will be Theeighties. The Wizards will and they'll take on Philadelphia in the first round. And Philadelphia swept their series with the watch. Is that are they swept their seriously in the regular season? Yeah.

Russell Westbrook
#Wizards#Philadelphia#Hornets#Home Matchup#Lead
Washington Wizards
India
