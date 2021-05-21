newsbreak-logo
Whitehouse, TX

7-on-7 state qualifer to be played at Chapel Hill, Lindale, Whitehouse, Arp on Saturday

By Brandon Ogden bogden@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChapel Hill will host a 7-on-7 State Qualifying Tournament on Saturday. Play will begin at 9 a.m. Pool A, which will be played at Chapel Hill, is Chapel Hill, Kaufman, Rains and Splendora. Pool B, which will be played at Lindale, is Lindale, Spring Hill, Bullard and Terrell. Pool C, which will be played at Arp, is Carthage, Canton, Gladewater and Grandview. Pool D, which will be played at Whitehouse, is Gilmer, Tatum, White Oak and Mount Vernon.

tylerpaper.com
