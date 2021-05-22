Lil Nas X Won't Mention Nicki Minaj Anymore After Backlash

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleA new controversy has Lil Nas X saying he'll never mention Nicki Minaj in his music again. Earlier today, the star released a touching music video for his new single "Sun Goes Down," in which he helps his high school self through struggles with suicidal thoughts and staying silent about his sexuality. Not only that, but at the end of the song, he also references the rap icon by talking about her music helping him navigate this dark time in his life, singing, "I'd be by the phone / Stanning Nicki mornin' into dawn / Only place I felt like I belonged / Strangers make you feel so loved, you know?"

