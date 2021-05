Charlotte-based Duke Energy and North Carolina political leaders are fighting back against a Florida hedge fund that wants to break up the company. The fund, Elliott Management, has a history of targeting public utilities by buying large stakes in the companies and pushing for corporate changes or divestments. In a letter to Duke's board released Monday, Elliott said it wants to split Duke into three separate companies based on geography — the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest. Elliott argues that Duke's Florida and Midwest utilities are "undermanaged and undervalued" and that the company would be worth more in pieces than combined.