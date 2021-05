Marvel Studios has revealed a new teaser trailer for Tom Hiddleston’s upcoming Disney Plus series Loki, revealing an earlier release date. Since the conclusion of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Marvel Studios’ next Disney Plus series. Both WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier were big hits with audiences and critics with both series being released right after one another. The gap between The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki, however, has left fans eager to see what Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief will be up to. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait at least another month to see what Thor’s mischievous brother will do.