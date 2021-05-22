Ric Boogs Makes WWE SmackDown Debut

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRic Boogs never really saw much time in NXT, although he did get a couple of chances to show off his air guitar skills. He even got Alicia Taylor to join in on the fun in a video that went viral. Now Boogs is on the main roster and he made a huge splash.

Related
WWEgivemesport.com

Five challengers for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Head of The Table made The Leader of The “Yes!” Movement pass out to the Guillotine, banishing Bryan from the Blue Brand. With Daniel now in his past, who should step up and challenge...
WWEringsidenews.com

Triple H Helping Out A Lot Backstage During WWE SmackDown

Triple H usually concentrates on the NXT brand, because that is his baby. He’s still around SmackDown and his influence is starting to be noticed backstage. Ringside News exclusively reported that some key players were missing this week. Both Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey were absent and they were also missing a couple of writers.
WWEphilsportsnews.com

WWE launches retro-style SmackDown promo to promote tonight’s show

WWE will celebrate a new edition of Friday Night SmackDown tonight . The show will have a retro theme that little is known about, or at least it is what the company has been selling in recent days. This afternoon, WWE has published a tweet in which you can see...
WWEringsidenews.com

Natalya & Tamina Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On SmackDown

Natalya and Tamina have chased the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles for quite some time. The duo of multi-generational Superstars got a title shot at WrestleMania, but they came up short. Things changed tonight on SmackDown. Natalya and Tamina got another shot at Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler’s Women’s Tag...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship Match Announced For 5/21 WWE SmackDown

Apollo Crews' Intercontinental Championship will be on the line next Friday night. On the May 14 episode of WWE SmackDown, Apollo Crews came to the ring and presented his Commander Azeez with the Nigerian Medal of Honor. They were interrupted, however, by Big E who is still looking to regain the Intercontinental Title after Azeez helped Crews win it at WrestleMania 37 in a Nigerian Drum Match.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Adam Pearce Didn’t Appear On WWE SmackDown Last Week

WWE was missing some key players backstage last week. Ringside News exclusively reported that Ed Koskey and Bruce Prichard were both absent for different reasons. They were also missing a very important WWE Official. Adam Pearce was absent from SmackDown last week. According to Fightful Select, he was not there...
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: Mia Yim Cut From WWE Smackdown Due To Throwback Segments

This past week's Smackdown was set to see the debut of Mia Yim on the blue brand, only for her appearance to reportedly be pulled because of time constraints. More details surrounding the lack of Yim on Smackdown have now been revealed, with Fightful Select reporting that her absence was because of WWE presenting Friday's show as a Throwback Smackdown.
NFLf4wonline.com

Throwback WWE SmackDown draws best ratings since January

Friday night's Throwback edition of SmackDown averaged 2.282 million viewers on Fox, up 13.1 percent from the previous week's episode that went against night two of the NFL Draft. It was the best audience for SmackDown since the Royal Rumble go-home show on January 29. The 18-49 demo number of...
WWEgivemesport.com

WWE NXT: Franky Monet to make hotly-anticipated in-ring debut on May 25

The "World Premiere" of Franky Monet is almost here. One of NXT's newest and most talked-about Superstars will bring her style and sophistication to the Black & Gold Brand when she makes her in-ring debut on Tuesday, May 25. Check out the teaser for her debut below:. Though Monet hasn't...
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hello everyone, it’s Friday and that means we’re in for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is the go home show for WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday so we should be some kind of decent lead in to Smackdown’s portion of that card. The big story is the return of Jimmy Uso last week and his not falling in line with Roman Reigns, which led to Roman’s challenger Cesaro leaving all 3 members of that stable laying to end the show. Roman will certainly have some kind of response to all of that, and we’ll have to see what Cesaro will have to say as well. The Smackdown tag team titles will be defended Sunday when champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defend against Rey and Dominik Mysterio so there will likely be another interaction between those teams. We don’t have a clear picture for the Intercontinental title yet, so we’ll either get some kind of multi man set up coming out of this show or an announcement about who Apollo Crews will be defending that title against. I’m also sure we’ll get the umpteenth iteration of Tamina and Nia Jax doing stuff while Shayna Baszler, Reginald, and Natalya hang around. Anyway, let’s see what WWE has in store for us.
WWEInside Pulse

WWE Smackdown Sees Fan Faves Become WWE Tag Team Champions!

WWE Smackdown Sees Fan Faves Become WWE Tag Team Champions!. Tamina & Natalya def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match. Tamina & Natalya came out determined to end the reign of the dominant Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler in a WrestleMania rematch. The Irresistible Force delivered déjà vu to Tamina with another Samoan Drop into the barricades, but The Queen of Harts helped the challengers battle back. After another Samoan Drop to Natalya, Tamina sprang into action with a Superfly Splash that clinched the shocking title win.
WWEf4wonline.com

Asher Hale to make WWE 205 Live debut against Ariya Daivari

This week's 205 Live episode will feature the show debut of Asher Hale. WWE has announced that Hale vs. Ariya Daivari will take place on 205 Live this Friday night. Asher Hale is Anthony Henry's WWE in-ring name. Henry was part of the group of signees who joined the WWE...