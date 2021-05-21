Fort Worth Community Art Center Brings Back Live Theater With A New Play That’s ‘Absurd’

You’ve only got two more weekends to catch Fernando Arrabal’s The Architect and the Emperor of Assyria— Fort Worth Community Art Center’s newest production. This latest endeavor brings back live theater to the Center with its second in-person production since the pandemic. It’s also written in the unique style known as the ‘theatre of the absurd, ’ a method that leaves behind conventional dramatic storytelling and illustrates the absurdity of human existence in a meaningless universe by bizarre or fantastic means.