newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Community Art Center Brings Back Live Theater With A New Play That’s ‘Absurd’

artandseek.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve only got two more weekends to catch Fernando Arrabal’s The Architect and the Emperor of Assyria— Fort Worth Community Art Center’s newest production. This latest endeavor brings back live theater to the Center with its second in-person production since the pandemic. It’s also written in the unique style known as the ‘theatre of the absurd, ’ a method that leaves behind conventional dramatic storytelling and illustrates the absurdity of human existence in a meaningless universe by bizarre or fantastic means.

artandseek.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Art, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Entertainment
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#Live Theater#Live Theatre#Arts Center Director#Comedy#Modern Themes#Community#Bizarre#Style#Event#Patrons#Tickets#Human Nature#Emotion#Assyria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Fort Worth, Texas

3rd Thursday Jazz series is back

Jazz is coming back to the Fort Worth Public Library. The 3rd Thursday Jazz Series was completely virtual in 2020, but plans are in the works to bring back the live, in-person concert experience this fall. In May, the series kicks off with a retrospective highlight reel of favorite past...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Concert Review: Cut Throat Finches and Austin friends at Lola’s Trailer Park

Saturday night saw a mix of Fort Worth and Austin at Lola’s Trailer Park. Local rockers the Cut Throat Finches were preceded by Heart of the City and the Brandon Callies Band, two outfits from the capital. Though CFT frontman Sean Russell warned the decent-sized crowd that his group might be a little rusty, they still brought the heat. Concertgoers responded in kind, hooting and hollering and dancing the night away.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Fort Worth, Texas

Movies That Matter to screen Suited

Movies That Matter, a film series program of the City of Fort Worth’s Human Relations Commission, will present Suited at 7 p.m. June 10 at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St. Admission is free. Make reservations online. An inspiring film about a custom-suit company in New York...