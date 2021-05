For The Crown‘s fourth season, Peter Morgan brought his decades-spanning royal drama into more familiar territory for many of its viewers. Starting with the election of famously abrasive Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) in 1979, Netflix’s The Crown also saw the debut of newcomer Emma Corrin, playing the young Lady Diana Spencer. From the moment she was engaged to Prince Charles in 1981 to her untimely death in 1997, Diana was never out of the headlines, whether making the news for her high-profile divorce from the future king, raising money for charity or making waves in the fashion world.