SPINDALE — Over the last two days (Wednesday and Thursday) Rutherford County has recorded another death from the coronavirus while amassing 31 new cases. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the additional COVID-19 death brings the county’s death toll to 206. The county had already been credited with 206 deaths until Wednesday when a fatality was removed from its total. One of the victims reportedly lived in another county. That marks the second time in recent weeks Rutherford has had a COVID-related death removed from its total because the victim resided elsewhere.