Cooper restores work-search requirement for unemployed workers

By Nyamekye Daniel
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Friday to restore the state's work-search requirement for unemployment benefits. Cooper had waived the requirement last year to help workers laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He restored the mandate in March but only for new unemployment claimants. Republicans sent a letter to Cooper on Friday, urging him to fully reinstate the policy in light of staff shortages at North Carolina businesses.

