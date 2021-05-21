newsbreak-logo
Raleigh, NC

Leave wildlife in the wild

By SUBMISSION
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

The biologists who staff the NC Wildlife Helpline at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission handle a glut of calls each spring and summer about fawns, bunnies and fledgling songbirds that people find and mistake as abandoned or in danger. Well-meaning people often put young wildlife into harm’s way when they intervene in a wild animal’s natural process of growing up.

City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NCmontgomeryherald.com

Wildlife Commission asks beachgoers to watch for nesting birds

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 11, 2021) – Before hitting the beach this summer, visitors should remember to “share the shore” with beach-nesting birds, giving them, their eggs and chicks a wide berth. Shorebird nesting is now underway along the coast, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission urge people to...
AnimalsPosted by
WRAL News

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born over...
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Raleigh, NCDigital Courier

Fred Barnes taught me a lesson

RALEIGH — I’ve written a regular column for nearly 35 years. It debuted in the Spring Hope Enterprise, a Nash County weekly, in the summer of 1986 and then quickly expanded to dozens of other daily and community papers. Over those 35 years, I’ve rarely opined on any subject other...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
Wake County, NCrestorationnewsmedia.com

Special Olympics Torch Run to pass through Wake County

RALEIGH — Police officers throughout the state are running with a torch during May to raise awarenes... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Raleigh, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility

North Carolina Environmental Management Commission/NPDES Unit. Notice of Intent to Issue a NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission proposes to issue a NPDES wastewater discharge permit to the person(s) listed below. Written comments regarding the proposed permit will be accepted until 30 days after the publish date of this notice. The Director of the NC Division of Water Resources (DWR) may hold a public hearing should there be a significant degree of public interest. Please mail comments and/or information requests to DWR at the above address. Interested persons may visit the DWR at 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27604 to review information on file. Additional information on NPDES permits and this notice may be found on our website: http://deq.nc.gov/ about/divisions/water-resour ces/water-resources-permits/ wastewater-branch/npdes-wastewater/public-notices, or by calling (919) 707-3601. The North Carolina Department of Transportation [ 4809 Beryl Road, Raleigh, NC 27606] has requested renewal of permit NC0085979 for its Rosman Maintenance Facility in Transylvania County. This permitted facility discharges treated groundwater to the French Broad River in the French Broad River Basin. Some parameters are water quality limited. This discharge may affect future allocations in this segment of the French Broad River.
Raleigh, NCWITN

Number of gas stations on empty slowly declining

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of stores with gas on Monday morning continued to slowly improve across North Carolina. The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday and as stations across the Southeast wait for supply, some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina are receiving shipment, although limited. GasBuddy...
Raleigh, NCWRAL

Churches weigh policies as mask guidance shifts

North Carolina has loosened coronavirus-related restrictions, and those who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear a mask in most places. But at one Raleigh church, leaders are asking congregants to stay masked up. Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie. Photographer: Lucas Nelson.