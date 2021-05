Jrue Holiday has been considered the most underrated player in the NBA long before he joined the Milwaukee Bucks last offseason. While playing for the Bucks has certainly helped shine some much-deserved spotlight in his direction, Holiday has never been underrated amongst his peers. Perhaps that is because he is making their lives tough on a nightly basis as he defends them, which has led to him earning his share of praise from some of the best players in the association over the course of this season.