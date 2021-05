In his four-part series, journalist Mobeen Azhar finds out how investors lost millions of pounds after getting caught up in forex - foreign exchange - schemes. In Scam City: Money, Mayhem and Maseratis, Mobeen discovers: investors were added to WhatsApp groups managed by unlicensed and unregulated so-called traders; allegations of investors being told that they couldn't withdraw their cash; and investors - after losing everything - realising that their investments, made through a firm called Infinox registered in the Bahamas, were not subject to UK regulation or the control of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).