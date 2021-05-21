newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutherfordton, NC

Town launches new online reservation portal

By SCOTT CARPENTER scarpenter@thedigitalcourier.com
Digital Courier
 1 day ago

RUTHERFORDTON — The town of Rutherfordton has launched a new “reservation portal” on the its website that officials say will make the process of reserving a town facility easier. “By transitioning to this platform, we are able to better serve the community by placing almost all of our offerings in...

www.thedigitalcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutherfordton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launches#Research Offerings#Meeting Space#Town Manager#Rutherfordton Town#Reservation Portal#Subscription#Payment#Community#Picnic Shelter#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Rutherfordton, NCDigital Courier

Town considers smoke and tobacco-free ordinance

RUTHERFORDTON — The Rutherfordton Town Council is considering a new ordinance to make public places in the town smoke and tobacco free. Town leaders are seeking input from the community before a final decision is made. Rutherfordton Town Manager Doug Barrick says the town recognizes that smoking and tobacco are...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Local governments support local business expansion

SPINDALE — A local business is about to expand again, bringing more jobs to Rutherford County. Rutherford County Commissioners and the Spindale Town Council both gave their support for a grant from the N.C. Dept. of Commerce, Rural Grants Program and agreed to provide the required 5% local match, that will enable Fountain Services in Spindale to grow its business, bringing in new jobs.
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Veteran's Coffee and Conversation resume

SPINDALE — In 2016, the Rutherford County Veterans Office began hosting Coffee and Conversation. These monthly gatherings came to an end when the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. The last one before the pandemic was in February, 2020. Veterans officials decided to re-start Coffee and Conversation now that the pandemic...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Roberson is among Starlink beta testers

SPINDALE —Tom Roberson of Spindale considers himself lucky. The Spindale councilman is among only a handful of people in Rutherford County who was selected to participate in Starlink’s “beta test” of its new satellite internet service. “I’m one of those who found the golden ticket in my Willy Wonka bar,”...
Spindale, NCDigital Courier

Vaccination clinic resumes today

SPINDALE — COVID-19 vaccinations resume today (Wednesday) at the Rutherford County Health Department. No longer will the clinics be held at the McNair Stadium. Instead, the health department, 221 Callahan Koon Rd., will again be hosting the vaccine clinics. Today’s clinic will be for second doses only, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. There will be no afternoon clinic.
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Senior Center earns Center of Excellence designation

SPINDALE — The Rutherford County Senior Center has received re-certification as a Senior Center of Excellence. This certification by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is valid for five years. The Senior Center, a service of the Rutherford County government, has an annual budget of just over...
Rutherfordton, NCDigital Courier

Council approves pocket park

RUTHERFORDTON — A piece of vacant property located directly across Main Street from the Rutherford County Courthouse will eventually come to life as a pocket park for community gatherings. The Rutherfordton Town Council on Wednesday, approved a new plan from the design firm Destination By Design. The building that once...
Rutherfordton, NCDigital Courier

Rutherfordton looks to maintain current tax rate

RUTHERFORDTON — The town of Rutherfordton’s property tax rate is slated to remain the same in the 2021-22 fiscal year, if the proposed budget is approved by the Town Council. Council members were presented with the budget proposal by Town Manager Doug Barrick at their meeting Wednesday evening. The new...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

State makes unclaimed cash easier to collect

FOREST CITY — This week the Courier published the copious listing of the thousands of names of local residents and businesses owed money that currently sits with the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division (UPD). Some $6.6 million earmarked for those in Rutherford County lies dormant, waiting to be claimed.
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Judges name 2021 RecycleBots Challenge winners

RUTHERFORDTON — The votes have been tallied and recounted and the winners for the 2021 RecycleBots Challenge have been chosen. Jenna Bailey of Keep Rutherford County Beautiful, (KRCB, the organization that sponsored the event) said “KRCB is thrilled to have the broad and creative field of over 80 entries from Rutherford County third-graders. It made for a tough, but impressive judging process.”
Rutherfordton, NCDigital Courier

R-S Middle School construction remains on pace

RUTHERFORDTON — Rutherford County Schools (RCS) officials are excited about the progress being made on the new R-S Middle School construction project. Board of Education members received an update on the project this week. “We are excited to see this dynamic space come to life,” said David Bellamy of design...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Nonprofit co-op members should not have to subsidize for-profit broadband costs

While the pandemic has shone a bright light on the need for expanded rural broadband, the issue is something that we in rural areas have prioritized for many years. As the General Manager of Rutherford EMC, an electric cooperative serving rural members in portions of Rutherford, Polk, Cleveland, Burke, McDowell, Lincoln, Gaston, Catawba, Caldwell and Mitchell counties, I am grateful that more than $140 million in state and federal funding has recently been awarded to connect these unserved and underserved rural residents in our state. It is critical that rural broadband expand efficiently and fairly — and that as grant funding creates a new market for broadband providers in our communities, we join together to reject efforts by for-profit special interests that would shift costs to North Carolina’s rural consumers.
Forest City, NCDigital Courier

RCS enacts summer school plan

FOREST CITY — The N.C. Department of Public Instruction approved the Rutherford County Schools (RCS) summer learning program plan this week. Renee Collins, RCS assistant superintendent, presented a detailed overview of the plan to the Board of Education Tuesday night. Summer school will be available for at-risk students at each...
Lake Lure, NCDigital Courier

New acupuncture business opens in Lake Lure

LAKE LURE — Sacred Living Wellness LLC is now open for acupuncture and natural health options for Rutherford County and surrounding areas. Sacred Living Wellness LLC founder Amy Neal has been involved in natural health and acupuncture since 2010. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for...
Rutherfordton, NCWLOS.com

Interactive museum for children reopens in the mountains, adding extra day to schedule

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A popular children's museum has reopened in the mountains and kids will have one more day to check it out each week!. A press release from KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum says its facility in Rutherfordton welcomed visitors back on April 16. The museum had closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and now it says, for the first time in several years, the museum will be open on Sunday afternoons, as well.
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Vote for favorite RecycleBot

RUTHERFORDTON—There is still time remaining to cast votes for favorite RecycleBots. The 2021 RecycleBot Challenge has more than 80 entries --- robots created by third grade students from six elementary schools in Rutherford County. The art projects were created by the students, using everyday household items that would typically be...
Rutherfordton, NCDigital Courier

Hospital reopens for visitors, volunteers

RUTHERFORDTON — As of Tuesday, April 27, Rutherford Regional has lifted all restrictions regarding patient visitors and public entry. After operating under COVID-19 restrictions for a little over a year, the hospital has returned to some level of normalcy. During the height of the pandemic the facility allowed no public...