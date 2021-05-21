SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY, I'm Stacey Vanek Smith. And you can probably hear I am outside right now. I am on Flatbush Avenue near my apartment in Brooklyn, N.Y. And there is a lot of activity. There are people walking down the street, some masked, some not masked. There are tables everywhere. Restaurants are serving food. I had to fight for the table that I am sitting at right now. There are signs all around right now that the economy is starting to come back.