Saas-Based Business Intelligence Market Worth Observing Growth | Oracle, IBM, PivotLink, SAP

According to a new market research report "Cloud Professional Services Market by Service Type (Consulting, Integration and Optimization, Implementation and Migration, Application Development and Modernization), Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 37.0 billion by 2026 from USD 14.2 billion in 2020. Cloud professional services assists organizations to implement cloud technologies to drive business operations and improve efficiency. Also, these services enable businesses to design, implement, and manage cloud systems to improve efficiency, flexibility, and infrastructure scalability. Vendors provide assistance to end users in the transition from a hardware or on-premise infrastructure to a cloud-based system. These services also help in the optimization of pre-existing cloud systems and vendors offer services, such as consulting and advisory, integration, application modernization, customized application development, implementation, migration, optimization, product implementation, and support and maintenance. Cloud professional services is more than just cloud delivery model which lowers the cost of implementing systems, it creates end to end delivery solutions that add additional value to the clients across business and technical operations of the enterprise. Operating business on behalf of client offers service providers better insights on implementation of services which arise with new business requirements, technical updates or new regulations imposed.