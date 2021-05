If there’s one thing to take away from the Cowboys’ 11-pick haul in this year’s class, it’s that the purported focus on “the right kind of guy” left The Star with Jason Garrett. (That the likes of Zeke Elliott, Greg Hardy, David Irving, and Randy Gregory don or donned stars on their helmets during his tenure might prove the mantra was mere lip service, anyway.) Jerry — no doubt sensing his number of remaining years shrinking and throwing caution to the proverbial nor’easter to “win now” — added plenty of questionable character to top the war room’s seemingly knee-jerk boom-or-bust selections.