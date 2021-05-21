USA's MLC T20 tournament pushed back to 2023 at AGM
USA Cricket board members announced that the Major League Cricket T20 franchise tournament, which was initially slated to launch in 2021, has been pushed back to 2023 primarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to allow time for the AirHogs Stadium facility acquired last year in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie to be renovated before a scheduled opening in the summer of 2023 as one of the six franchise anchor venues for MLC.www.thedallasnews.net