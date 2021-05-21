Brad Pyatt Talks About Health-Conscious Food Branding

Why is Bruce Linton getting into plant-based food?. "Well, I would say marijuana, and your assumption would be that I've got the munchies," said Linton with a laugh. As the founder and former co-CEO of Canopy Growth, one of the world's largest cannabis companies, it could be reasonable to assume that anything Linton does goes back to marijuana. As Canopy Growth grew, it caught the attention of alcohol seller Constellation Brands, which purchased a more than $4 billion stake in 2017 and 2018 — and then fired Linton in 2019 when the company posted a wider-than-expected net loss.