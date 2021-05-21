FC Dallas looking to get back on track vs. Real Salt Lake

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Minnesota United (1-4-0) were the only team to have lost all 4 of their matches in the new season, but that changed when they hosted Vancouver on Wednesday. After a very careful, and goal-less first half between the two sides, Abila (who came on at the 65th minute) scored at the 72nd minute (assisted by Lod) for the final 1-0 win. Not only was that their first win of the season, but it was also their first clean sheet after conceding 10 goals in their previous four matches. Minnesota United are still sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference though, having scored just 4 goals so far. They were much better last season, especially at home (5 wins, 1 loss, 3 draws), scoring 19 goals and conceding just 9 in the process. 7 of their 9 home matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with an average of 3.1 goals per match.