FC Dallas looking to get back on track vs. Real Salt Lake

thedallasnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Dallas is hoping a day at home helps them get back on the winning track when they play host to Real Salt Lake in a battle of Western Conference rivals on Saturday at Frisco, Texas. FC Dallas heads home after a frustrating 1-0 loss at Minnesota United FC last...

