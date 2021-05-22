Clark’s ‘Caps: NBA playoff first-round series bets
LeBron James and the 7-seed Los Angeles Lakers (-150) begin their title defense against the 2-seed Phoenix Suns led by eventual Hall of Famer Chris Paul (+125) in his first season in the Valley of the Sun. The 4-seed New York Knicks (+100) led by first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau has a home-court advantage vs. the 5-seed Atlanta Hawks (-120) in their first playoff series since 2014. NBA first-round series predictions Odds via BetMGM; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list.www.lakers365.com