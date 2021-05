Living heirlooms that last for decades – and tell your story. One of the wonderful things about working in the media, even as a painfully shy botanist, is the incredible stories people send me about their adventures in gardening. So when, after talking about bonsai on the radio, I received the most magical series of photos of a collection of 51-year-old bonsai from a listener, it really made my week. They had recently inherited these from their late mother, who first created them when the listener was born, each carefully crafted twist and turn of their branches produced by their mum over the course of their life, coding within a living tree a whole life story. It got me thinking about other treasured living heirlooms I have heard about over the years, and what a wonderful project it could be for the future.