FaZe, Subliners tops among Stage Four groupings

 2 days ago

The 2021 Call of Duty League season reaches its second-to-last event next week, and on Friday the Stage Four groups were unveiled. The CDL held a selection show, as it has for the prior stages, in which teams dictated the makeup of each group. The Stage Three winner, Atlanta FaZe...

IN THIS ARTICLE
