Pocatello, ID

Washington Elementary Student Council meets with Mayor Blad

By Washington Elementary School
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — Washington Elementary Student Council members joined Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad for lunch in the park recently. Mayor Blad spoke to the students about the importance of community and being proactive in our school community, neighborhood community, city community and world community. This year, Washington Elementary council members have actively participated in a recycling program at their school, organized an Earth Day project and made artwork for residents at a local assisted living center.

