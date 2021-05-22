newsbreak-logo
New look, new era: Billings Mustangs open first season of independent ball at Idaho Falls

By GREG RACHAC 406mtsports.com
Billings Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS — When the Billings Mustangs step on the diamond Saturday at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls, it will mark the franchise’s first baseball game in 20 months. The Mustangs, and all franchises in the Pioneer League, are facing new circumstances in 2021. The PL is now an independent partner league of Major League Baseball, the result of MLB’s contraction of the short-season minor leagues.

billingsgazette.com
