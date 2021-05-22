New look, new era: Billings Mustangs open first season of independent ball at Idaho Falls
BILLINGS — When the Billings Mustangs step on the diamond Saturday at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls, it will mark the franchise’s first baseball game in 20 months. The Mustangs, and all franchises in the Pioneer League, are facing new circumstances in 2021. The PL is now an independent partner league of Major League Baseball, the result of MLB’s contraction of the short-season minor leagues.billingsgazette.com