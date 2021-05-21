Downtown Striping Work Sunday Night

The City will be re-striping and striping new lines, primarily parking stalls and crosswalk buffers for greater pedestrian safety, in the downtown locations specified below overnight on Sunday starting at approximately 9pm and going through the night until likely 5am on Monday morning. Please observe posted temporary no parking signs in these areas on Sunday evening so that this work can take place as scheduled. If you normally park overnight in any of these areas, on Sunday you can park overnight in Riley Plaza; however, if you do, your vehicle must be moved out of that lot by 8am on Monday. Thank you for your patience and your cooperation as this roadway safety work is carried out.