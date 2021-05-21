newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weekend Weather Update

By Meteorologist Mark Heyka
KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a few more rounds of snow this evening for southwest through north central Montana, the state will have a break on Saturday with variable cloudiness. A strong storm system will move into the region Sunday and Monday. Widespread low elevation rain and high mountain snow will occur. Central and western Montana will see the brunt of it. Snowfall up to a foot in the mountains above 5000 feet along the divide. Rainfall of a half inch to inch across the central and west, with some areas receiving up to an inch and a half. Rainfall of a tenth to half inch in eastern Montana.

www.khq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Montana#Eastern Montana#Mountain#Cold Weather#Severe Weather#Highs Lows#Abc Fox Montana#9 10#Weather Updates#Central Montana#Showers#Rainfall#Snowfall#Variable Cloudiness#Severe Storms#Half Inch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentWDEF

Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – May 24th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Approaching the Record Highs this Week!. Hit 90° for the first time this spring for Sunday! More 90° days to come this work week. - Advertisement - Lows Monday will near the mid 60’s. Monday we will soar to highs near 91° with mainly sunny skies and a few clouds.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Wyoming snowpack levels remain down despite spring storms

Despite a series of spring storms, Wyoming’s snowpack remains below usual levels, figures show. Wyoming’s statewide snowpack stood at 62% of median levels as of a week ago, according to an update sent by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Still, snowpack levels varied widely by region. For example, the Lower...
Wyoming StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming snowpack levels remain down despite spring storms

Despite a series of spring storms, Wyoming's snowpack remains below usual levels, figures show. Wyoming's statewide snowpack stood at 62% of median levels as of a week ago, according to an update sent by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Still, snowpack levels varied widely by region. For example, the Lower...
EnvironmentWFMJ.com

A steamy Sunday; watching midweek severe weather threat

The weekend will come to a close with warm and humid weather across the Valley. A stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but most of the day will be rain-free with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A stalled front near the area will keep the chance for...