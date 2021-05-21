Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weekend Weather Update

After a few more rounds of snow this evening for southwest through north central Montana, the state will have a break on Saturday with variable cloudiness. A strong storm system will move into the region Sunday and Monday. Widespread low elevation rain and high mountain snow will occur. Central and western Montana will see the brunt of it. Snowfall up to a foot in the mountains above 5000 feet along the divide. Rainfall of a half inch to inch across the central and west, with some areas receiving up to an inch and a half. Rainfall of a tenth to half inch in eastern Montana.