Jurgen Klopp claims City would not have won title faced with Liverpool injuries

Liverpool beat Manchester United on Thursday night for Jurgen Klopp to claim his first victory at Old Trafford as the Reds’ manager, but post-match the boss had to face questions on one his players’ apparent show of petulance.Sadio Mane was left on the subs bench for the crucial game, with Diogo Jota picked on the left of the front three in his place.The Portuguese attacker notched the equaliser in style with a back-heel from close range, as Liverpool came from behind to win 4-2 and keep their top-four hopes alive.Mane appeared as a second-half substitute, but after full-time as his...