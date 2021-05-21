Ryan Mason admits he would welcome return as permanent Spurs boss in the future
Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason admits he would one day be happy to return to the position on a permanent basis as he prepares for his final game in charge. The 29-year-old has been at the helm following Jose Mourinho's sacking last month but will return to his academy role after Sunday's Premier League curtain-closer at Leicester, where European football is on the line.