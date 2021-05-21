newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ryan Mason admits he would welcome return as permanent Spurs boss in the future

By Press Association 2021
burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham’s interim head coach Ryan Mason admits he would one day be happy to return to the position on a permanent basis as he prepares for his final game in charge. The 29-year-old has been at the helm following Jose Mourinho’s sacking last month but will return to his academy role after Sunday’s Premier League curtain-closer at Leicester, where European football is on the line.

www.burnhamandhighbridgeweeklynews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Football#Leicester#Head Football Coach#Interim Head Coach#Spurs#Tottenham#European Super League#Happy#Managers#Things#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, May 10

At the top today is forward Jessica Naz. When Ryan Mason was appointed as the interim manager of Tottenham’s men’s team, the Cartilage Free Captain writers’ room had a number of questions. Like just about everyone out there, the main one was about what his tactical philosophy might be. There was a much less serious question in the mix, though: Would he be the type of manager to wear a track suit or a more traditional suit on the touchline?
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Ryan Mason raves about Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Ryan Mason has showered heaps of praise on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Tottenham will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League game on Sunday. Spurs head into the match on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Leeds United last week. Mason is hoping that his side can bounce back to winning ways.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Mason talks Spurs clear-out, says Levy thinking hard over future

Tottenham’s interim boss Ryan Mason admitted the club would be having “a long hard think about the direction” they want to take over the summer. Former Spurs midfielder Mason, promoted from the academy following last month’s sacking of Jose Mourinho, saw the club’s outside Champions League hopes nose-dive thanks to their 3-1 Saturday lunchtime defeat at Leeds.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham caretaker boss Mason: Still great potential here

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason has defended the club after a poor defeat at Leeds United. Mason refuses to be pessimistic about the club's future and insists Jose Mourinho's permanent successor will inherit a squad full of quality. The caretaker Spurs boss is adamant the next manager has the players...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Mason insists he's 'unaware' of Kane planning Spurs exit

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason insists he's unaware of reports Harry Kane wants to leave this summer. It's emerged a fed-up Kane is planning to demand a transfer at the end of the season. Asked on Tuesday whether Kane had asked to leave, interim manager Mason said: "No, not that...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham caretaker boss Mason not obsessing about Arsenal

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason insists they're not worried about Arsenal catching them. Mason insists Spurs are looking up instead of over their shoulders at Arsenal. Tottenham's interim boss was responding to Mikel Arteta's revelation earlier this week that finishing below their north London rivals for a fifth season in a row remains a huge incentive for the Gunners.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Real Madrid lining up move for Tottenham star ditched by Ryan Mason

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing out of favour Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer. The future of the club’s record signing is in the balance once again after interim boss Ryan Mason dropped him down the bench. After starting Mason’s first game in charge, the win over Southampton, the talented playmaker has now lost his place – with his biggest snub coming in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.
UEFAsportsmax.tv

Kane will put Spurs needs over winning Golden Boot, says Mason

Harry Kane would gladly sacrifice individual honours if it meant Tottenham ended the Premier League season on a high by winning their three remaining matches, according to caretaker boss Ryan Mason. The England captain has failed to score in his last two league games and has been joined at the...
SoccerBBC

Ben Davies: Euros a doubt for Spurs defender - Mason

Wales defender Ben Davies is unlikely to play again this season with his status for the European Championship unclear, according to Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason. Davies has not played for Spurs since their 2-0 win at Aston Villa on 21 March, when he suffered a calf injury. Wales'...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

VIDEO: 'We have to bounce back vs Wolves' - Mason

Ryan Mason discusses Spurs' expectations for the remaining fixtures of the season and explains his team need to bounce back after defeat in their previous fixture. Tottenham boss Ryan Mason looks ahead to his side's match against Wolves on Sunday - check out what he had to say here!. Spurs'...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Tottenham cross one name off manager shortlist as two top targets emerge

Tottenham will hold talks over their next manager in the coming days after ruling Brendan Rodgers out of the running, according to a report. Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho in April and are looking for his replacement. Ryan Mason is currently in caretaker charge but a more experienced coach will be required. However, it is never easy to find the right manager who is available at the right time.