Ducey signs bill letting restaurants sell cocktails to go

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
Lynchburg News and Advance
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Come fall, Arizona residents who want to have their favorite restaurant deliver a meal to their home may also be able to get a cocktail delivered. Credit the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to issue an executive order last May allowing the practice. That led to a protracted legal battle with bars who pay much more for their liquor licenses and objected to restaurants getting the chance to poach some of their business.

newsadvance.com
