Want the latest information on Texas Longhorns sports? Sign up for Inside Texas HERE today!. Mitchell Daly started hearing cheers when down 1-2 with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth against WVU’s Ben Abernathy. It wasn’t for something he did. It wasn’t even about anything that occurred at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Texas fans were celebrating the result of a game almost 700 miles from Austin.