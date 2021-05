Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged-in fans from each team. Royals fans, sign up HERE to join SBN Reacts. Baseball is turning into a game of “three true outcomes” - walks, strikeouts, and home runs. The current league batting average is at .234, lower than the lowest season in baseball history - 1968. Strikeouts are at the highest rate in baseball history. Home runs are actually down significantly, but it is still the seventh-highest rate in baseball history.