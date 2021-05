According to his Instagram page, former Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the year Mylik Wilson has committed to Texas Tech. Makingthemadness.com describes Wilson like this, "Wilson burst onto the scene during his freshman campaign in 2019-20 with a robust stat line of 11.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG & 2.9 APG, but the question surrounding all freshman that produces at a high-level that aren’t one-and-done guys is 'How much more room for growth is there?'. In Year two, Wilson replicated his exact stat line, except going to 12 PPG, but noticeably dropped in the efficiency department from 37% from deep to a measly 25%. Wilson’s going to be a pivotal piece for a tournament-level team next season."