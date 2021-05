Yahoo Fantasy has launched single-game contests for MLB. Every Friday, I am going to break down the featured matchup of the day and highlight some of the top MLB DFS picks in the contest. For tonight, the Blue Jays are taking on the Astros in a matchup of two offenses with plenty of firepower. The nine-run total in this game is tied for the highest of the night, so there are plenty of stud bats to roster. You can click the link to join the contests below, and there is also a freeroll to enter!