Track Travels To Jacksonville, Fla. For First Round of NCAA Championship

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College track and field teams are set to travel to Jacksonville, Fla. for the for the First Round of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Eight different Friars qualified for the for the NCAA East Preliminary meet, and will compete in the 1,500 meter, 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter races. The competition will take place from Wednesday, May 26 to Saturday, May 29 at Hodges Stadium on the University of North Florida campus.

