With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Red Raiders are looking to make a case for a top-8 national seed as they head to Norman. Tech currently sits in third in the Big 12 standings, but boasts series wins over both No. 6 TCU and No. 5 Texas, the No. 9 RPI in the country and a higher strength of schedule (17th) than both the Horned Frogs (21st) and the Longhorns (22nd).