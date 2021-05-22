Canadian Pastor who was arrested for having Church has property set on fire by arsonists

An Ontario man faces cannabis and arson charges following an incident last September in which he was severely burned while apparently trying to cook up a cannabis product in his residence. A Sept. 20, 2020 fire inside a multi-unit dwelling in Port Elgin, Ont. attracted members of the Saugeen Shores Police Service (SSPS), the Saugeen Shores Fire Department and Bruce County Paramedic Services. An SSPS statement last September noted an explosion sparked the fire. Two buildings closest to the residence had been evacuated as a precaution and members of Victim’s Services of Bruce Grey Perth and the Red Cross were available to assist displaced residents. Former Ice Road Truckers cast member to be sentenced for explosion from making cannabis shatter Man gets three years in prison after cannabis lab blows up, sets neighbourhood on fire A ‘massive fireball’ that injured 11 firefighters has been linked to an illicit cannabis oil maker According to The Sun Times , emergency workers arrived to find the unit fully engulfed in smoke and flames, although the male occupant managed to exit the unit on his own. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. Emergency workers found the 40-year-old male occupant of the unit involved had been critically injured and was severely burned, notes an SSPS statement . The injuries were serious enough that he had to be air lifted to a hospital burn unit in London, about 190 kilometres away. He eventually recovered from his injuries, the police report. The fire, though, led to a probe by the SSPS’s Criminal Investigation and Drug unit. Obtaining assistance from the Ontario Fire Marshall, the SSFD, the Toronto Centre of Forensic Sciences and Health Canada, the investigation resulted in charges.