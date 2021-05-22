newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Desperate 14-year-old abandons her newborn baby with strangers at Mexican restaurant

endtimeheadlines.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(ETH) – A desperate 14-year-old staggered into a restaurant and abandoned her newborn child with strangers and the moment was caught on surveillance and cellphone video. The alarming incident unfolded at the El Patron Mexican restaurant in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Wednesday afternoon. The teenager walked into the restaurant and told the owner at the counter that she had found the baby. “She looks at me with these really sad, terrified eyes, and she asked me for help,” recalled Frankie Aguilar to WCBS-TV. One of the restaurant customers didn’t hesitate to jump in immediately to help the infant.

endtimeheadlines.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey City, NJ
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurant#Newborn Baby#First Aid#Oxygen Mask#Mexico#Cellphone Video#El Patron Mexican#Wcbs Tv#Wabc Tv#Cpr#Strangers#Eyes#Emotion#Surveillance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Long Branch, NJPosted by
WDBO

Veteran New Jersey cop arrested after meth lab found in basement

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A veteran New Jersey police officer was arrested Saturday after officers were called to his house for a domestic disturbance and found a methamphetamine lab in his basement and shed. Long Branch police responded to a “domestic disturbance” around 10:36 p.m. at officer Christopher Walls’ home,...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

East Orange Man, 37, Shot Dead In Jersey City

A 37-year-old East Orange man was shot and killed overnight in Jersey City. Stebbin Drew was found unresponsive after being shot near the City Crossings Apartments parking lot at Merseles Court and Bright Street around 1:50 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was rushed to Jersey City Medical...
Jersey City, NJhudsontv.com

Massive Ward A Food Distribution in Jersey City on Saturday

Photo Credit: BITE – The Black Interest Team Enterprise. Starting tomorrow, Saturday, May 15, the Food Boxes return to the BITE Free Food Distribution and Resource Pantry. The BITE Food Distribution and Resources will begin at 12 noon, not 10:30 am. Please bring large shopping carts and or cars. Remember, the items are fresh meats, vegetables, starches, fruits, water, juice, etc., and are 50 to 60 pounds of food.
Jersey City, NJjcitytimes.com

Prosecutor Investigating Fatal Shooting Downtown

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Downtown, continuing a spike in shootings since the pandemic began. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the JCPD are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Merseles Street in Jersey City that occurred earlier this morning. One man has died. More information to follow.”
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Man dies in Jersey City early morning shooting: prosecutor

A man was shot dead in the area of Merseles Street in Jersey City early Friday morning, the Hudson County Prosecutor said. The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office’s Homicide Unit and Jersey City police. The homicide is Jersey City’s 10th this year, with an additional suspicious...
Jersey City, NJjerseydigs.com

NYC’s Flip Sigi Bringing Filipino Taqueria to Jersey City

A unique restaurant, known for infusing the diverse flavors of the Philippines into Mexican, Asian, and American dishes, will be opening on the ground floor of a new development near the Journal Square neighborhood. Manhattan’s Flip Sigi has announced they will be crossing the Hudson River and setting up shop...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Jersey City man wanted for murdering his mother is arrested

A Jersey City fugitive authorities say murdered his mother inside her apartment building has been arrested. Terrance Nelson was seen being taken into the Hudson County Prosecutor’ Office at the county Administration Building on Newark Avenue by two Jersey City police officers Sunday morning, Mother’s Day. He has been charged...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Police investigating suspicious death in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Investigators from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in his apartment on Mother’s Day. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and JCPD are investigating a suspicious death of a 47-year-old man who was found deceased...