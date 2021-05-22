Desperate 14-year-old abandons her newborn baby with strangers at Mexican restaurant

(ETH) – A desperate 14-year-old staggered into a restaurant and abandoned her newborn child with strangers and the moment was caught on surveillance and cellphone video. The alarming incident unfolded at the El Patron Mexican restaurant in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Wednesday afternoon. The teenager walked into the restaurant and told the owner at the counter that she had found the baby. “She looks at me with these really sad, terrified eyes, and she asked me for help,” recalled Frankie Aguilar to WCBS-TV. One of the restaurant customers didn’t hesitate to jump in immediately to help the infant.