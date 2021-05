This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Although rumors of Usatama on the Run! returning to Tokyo Disneyland for spring this year never panned out, the park is still commemorating the return of spring by reselling a few special items from both parks’ most recent year of Disney Easter! Select items featuring the Usatamas and Usapiyos from Usatama on the Run! and Tip-Top Easter respectively will be available starting May 12th.