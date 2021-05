MONROE — The Lake Mills baseball team pushed its winning streak to four games with 13-3 and 3-1 victories in a nonconference doubleheader at Monroe on Saturday. "The bats came alive in the first game against Monroe," Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. "A lot of nice timely hitting. In the second game, Ethan Foster had a big hit to score two that gave us some breathing room. Eddy Eveland pitched a great game going all seven and pitching out of a jam in the seventh to finish the job."