Maine artist's handmade dolls help support young women in Uganda

Next month will mark one year since protestors at a Black Lives Matter march in Bristol toppled the statue of slave trader Edward Colston. The event sparked fresh debate about the difference between direct action and vandalism, about Colston and his legacy, controversial statues and the history of the city of Bristol, which suddenly found itself under intense media spotlight. Less than a year later, on 21st March, Bristol made headlines again when, in the wake of the killing of Sarah Everard, a protest in opposition to the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill saw clashes between protestors and police. With two massive stories of civil disobedience within a year, discussions ensued about Bristol’s prominence in protests. I spoke to two young women from Bristol about their experience living there and what they think of the city’s reputation as a 'progressive' place.