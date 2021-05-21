The 13 Most Talked About Fitness Accessories for 2021

Working out and staying fit at home has become part of our routine in the midst of a pandemic. At first, it was hard to imagine that we could ever get our exercise in. But lucky for us, a number of gyms and trainers began to provide workout routines for us online. With a little bit of innovation over the past year, we were able to begin working out at home. While this could be done with our own body weight, some of us went for a full upgrade. We’re talking weights, equipment, and devices that assist in our exercise.