ARE YOU A VIP?

As far as beauty products go, the best shaving cream for women is admittedly not something we spend as much time deliberating over as, say, a new serum or face mask. But if you shave, know that there are definitely a select few options that win out over the others. The finalists that ultimately made it onto our list of must-haves are ones formulated with something extra. Whether that means tailoring the ingredients list for sensitive skin types or emulsifying from gel to milk (and yes, there’s a specific benefit for that), these shaving creams do way more than just foam up and ward off razor burn.